Sheree Whitfield’s Ex Husband Admits Abusing Her: “I Didn’t Choke You Hard Enough!”

According to new reports, Sheree Whitfield’s ex husband has been trying to get her back but his alleged domestic abuse in the past is definitely something that will not be of any help.

The man has recently admitted to choking the Real Housewives of Atlanta star!

“After we split, we went to Las Vegas,” Bob began. “I was driving and she fell asleep and I was like, ‘It would be easy for me to take the seat belt off and hit the brakes so she could fly right through the window.’”

In the past, when Whitfield’s co-stars, Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks were visibly shocked while on the show when they learned about the news, the man denied the accusations, saying that he “never hit her.”

“I don’t do that,” he claimed as Sheree looked at him meaningfully.

“Have I ever physically touched you? Have I ever smacked you? Choked you? Have I ever choked you? I might have forgotten.”

“You have,” Sheree stated.

“Could you still breathe? I don’t remember choking her, but if I did I’m sorry. Cause maybe I didn’t choke you hard enough,” the man tried to joke.

However, his attempt at making light of the situation was completely shot down as his wife started crying and compared him to Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

“The funny one, he’s nice I like him, but there’s two sides,” she said. “There is a bad side, a dark side, a frightening side to Bob.”

Sheree and Bob got married back in 2000 but broke up in 2007. Ever since, the woman has actually considered getting back together with Bob but the past repeating itself is something she fears.