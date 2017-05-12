Sheree Whitfield Is Not Ready To Forgive Phaedra Parks After Fake Rape Lie On ‘RHOA’

Phaedra Parks is still dealing with the aftermath of her big lie on the Real Housewives Of Atlanta, and the future is not looking bright for the television personality.

The 43-year-old Georgia native is not getting much support from her castmates after it was revealed that she invented an epic story about Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker.

Earlier this month, it was a shocking moment when the attorney admitted that she started a rumor about Burrus and Tucker planning to use drugs to get Porsha Williams involved in a non-consensual sexual game with the married couple.

Online commenters jumped on the matter, and the fake rape story doomed Parks in the media. Bravo, which airs the popular reality TV show, was not left with many options. It decided to fire the woman who helped push the last season to new heights on social media.

Parks did apologize for her sin, but many viewers felt it was not really sincere. So, where do we go from here?

Burruss is thinking about suing the person who almost destroyed her reputation with an outrageous piece of lie. Some say that she has a good case and should move forward.

A few fans believe that Parks should be forgiven and it is time to move on from this mess.

One person is singing a slightly different tune, Sheree Whitfield, one of the stars of RHOA, does not see the ladies reconciling in the near future.

Round 2… #RHOA reunion. 🔥🔥🔥 Tune in NOW @bravotv! A post shared by Shereé Whitfield (@shereewhitfield) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Whitfield shared in a new interview with a popular online magazine: “My heart dropped so far. I was in shock! We were all in shock.”

The mother of three and socialite added: “I don’t know, it’s so hard right now. It’s hard to establish trust with someone like that because, for me, it seemed that she showed no remorse for what she did and for her actions. I think it will be hard for any of the women to forgive.”

One thing clear, the incident might have a significant impact on how the general public looks at reality television.