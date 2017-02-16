Shepard Smith Blasts Donald Trump, Defends CNN Jim Acosta

Donald Trump has found a new enemy in a very surprising place – Fox News’ Shepard Smith is going after POTUS for acting “crazy.” Smith asked Trump to stop using the term “fake media” and went on to call him out for focusing on the leaks instead of the real issue – the aides who were in contact with Russia during his campaign. Mr. Smith and many others were left lost for words after Mr. Trump’s 77-minute press conference in the East Room of the White House on Thursday.

Advertisement

During the impromptu press conference, the controversial commander in chief made some puzzling remarks and picked some spectacular fights. Some of the highlights of the real estate magnate’s press conference meltdown included: A heated exchange with Jewish reporter, Jake Turx, who asked the president a question about the rise of anti-Semitism. He was told by Trump to sit down and be quiet.

Trump falsely claimed that his Electoral College win was the biggest since Ronald Reagan. NBC’s Peter Alexander fact-checked him on the spot. He also threatened to blow up a Russian submarine that was spotted off the U.S. coast.

He lamented that he inherited a mess from President Barack Obama. During the Trump show, he also had a strange conversation with reporter April Ryan who asked about the strained relationship with the Congressional Black Caucus.

The billionaire responded with: “Do you want to set up the meeting? Do you want to set up the meeting? Are they friends of yours?” However, Mr. Trump kept his most blistering insults for his favorite target – the media. The 45th president bashed CNN and said it was fake news and singled out Don Lemon for having what he called anti-Trump guests.

Trump lashed out at reporters because they create false stories that his aides have to spend time debunking and therefore can not focus on the real job – making his administration function. Smith said: “It is crazy what we are watching every day, it is absolutely crazy. He keeps repeating ridiculous throwaway lines that are not true at all and sort of avoiding this issue of Russia as if we are some kind of fools for asking the question.”

He added: “Really? Your opposition was hacked, and the Russians were responsible for it, and your people were on the phone on the same day it was happening, and we are fools for asking those questions? No sir, we are not fools for asking those questions, and we demand to know the answer to this question. You owe this to the American people.”

Advertisement

In a surprising move, Smith went on to defend CNN correspondent Jim Acosta.