Shemar Moore Hasn’t Seen Phaedra Parks In Over A Year!

Phaedra Parks may not be holding a peach anymore but she is still garnering lots of attention. The Georgia attorney posted a photo of her looking very cozy with actor Shemar Moore and it immediately got the media swirling with dating rumors. Shemar has decided to break his silence.

Apparently, he and Phaedra aren’t a thing at all. In fact, he’s only met her one time almost one year ago.

If you’re a fan of “Watch What Happens Live,” you probably remember the episode where Phaedra and Shemar were interviewed together and turned up the heat on camera.

The actor was all over the reality star while she giggled like a school girl.

According to Moore, that’s the last he’s seen of the southern belle. He was clearly taken aback when the photo that Parks posted to social media went viral and ignited romance rumors.

He told E! News: “This thing, it’s crazy to me, I just woke up, like last week and everybody’s like, ‘Phaedra, Phaedra, Phaedra. And look, I met Phaedra doing a nighttime talk show with Andy Cohen and Andy Cohen does this thing late at night and he likes to get you to drink. And so you’re loose and you have fun on his show.”

Shemar went on to explain that he wanted to show Phaedra a different side of him and that’s when he planted the kiss.

That’s the furthest that it got according to Shemar who said: “And then that went viral and that’s the first and last time that I’ve ever seen or met Phaedra.”

Many believe that the snapshot was a calculated move on Phaedra’s behalf meant to stir drama and get people talking. New reports claim that the mother of two is trying to either make her way back on “Real Housewives of Atlanta” or land her very own show.

Others claim that Parks wasn’t trying to insinuate that she was dating the “Criminal Minds” alum, but instead was attempting to make a meme of herself.

Advertisement

What do you think Ms. Parks’ intentions were when she uploaded that post?