Shemar Moore Adresses Phaedra Parks Dating Rumors, Gay Allegations, And Tyrese Gibson’s Meltdown In Fiery Video

Shemar Moore is clapping back and is going hard after Phaedra Parks and all the other haters out there.

The former Criminal Minds actor had enough of the rumors that are spreading around claiming that he is dating the famous attorney from the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Believe it or not, Parks is the one who started the rumors by sharing an odd picture where she appears to be hugging Moore.

While the photo was confusing, Parks decided to call Moore her “bae” which set the Internet on fire. Fans and foes alike wanted to know if the pair was dating.

Parks and Moore being an item is not that far-fetched because they appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where they made out, danced, and flirted while the alcohol was flowing. So, are Moore and Parks secret lovers?

Moore posted a fiery clip that was captioned: “Clap Back… 0 to 100 REAL QUICK!!! ….. just in a mood and felt like running my mouth… let the comments and social media RIDICULOUSNESS….. BEGIN!!! …… this should be FUNNY!!!!”

In it, he bashed Parks saying he met her once and added: “I do not watch reality TV, ain’t dating someone I don’t know… stop talking [email protected] about me.”

He also spoke about Tyrese’s meltdown, addressed the rumors he is gay, and he hates black women. Moore claimed: “I love all women, all color, and all size.”

One fan reacted to the video by saying: “Haters are gone hate bro. Nobody hates black folks like black folks. We are the worst. Crabs in a barrel for real. Y’all better leave my baby alone.#ClapBack on them Shemar Moore. Now see? That’s why she got fired. She lies too much. Enjoyed watching your show tonight S.W.A.T. Looking good as always.”

Another claimed: “Shemar you hella fine daddy! Oh my god, why did he find this serious enough to respond? If he saw the post, he would’ve known it was a shout-out to the premiere of his new show. Only idiots thought Phaedra was claiming to date Shemar.My God! I wasn’t checking for him before, but now I see he is all MAN! He killed it… drop Mic.”

A third commenter revealed: “The most attention he’s gotten in a minute. Be glad somebody gave u 5 minutes bruh. Phae needs to leave them oh high yellow niqqas the fuck alone. They ain’t shit.Phaedra never said they were dating; she just was promoting his show and helping him out, Phaedra is too attractive.”

What are your thoughts on his statement?