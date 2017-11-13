FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
khloe kardashian kenya moore phaedra parks cardi b kim zolciak ellen page nicole kidman blac chyna star wars kanye west Kevin Hunter kourtney kardashian shannon beador shonda rhimes Marc Daly katherine heigl Jennifer Hudson briana dejesus vicki gunvalson jennifer aniston scott disick Julianna Margulies Tamra Judge
Home » TV Shows

Shemar Moore Admits He Kissed Phaedra After A Few Drinks

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/13/2017
0
529 Views
1


Shemar Moore Admits He Kissed Phaedra After A Few DrinksSource: eonline.com

Shemar Moore doesn’t want to have anything to do with the recent rumors of him dating the former RHOA star Phaedra Parks. After Shemar previously set the record straight in a statement to E!, he took to Instagram to address new rumors saying that he doesn’t date black women and that he could be gay.

 

He was ready to answer any and all questions about his relationship status and sexuality, and as a consequence, the actor wrote, ‘Clap Back… 0 to 100 REAL QUICK!!! ….. Just in a mood and felt like running my mouth… let the comments and social media RIDICULOUSNESS….. BEGIN!!! …… this should be FUNNY!’

Shemar also spilled the tea on how he met Phaedra Parks, Moore said, ‘Phaedra Parks met her one time on a talk show a year ago. Flirted with her, kissed her, drank with her at the talk show. Took a picture with her at the talk show. Ain’t dating somebody I don’t know.’

 

Shemar also wanted to silence the rumors that kept saying that he is gay and possibly being involved with underaged boys, so he added, ‘No, I love women. I like women of all different shapes, sizes, and colors.’

Advertisement

Stunting on his haters Moore concluded with, ‘Excuse me while I live my life, make my paper and stay fine at 47.’ Well, what more can you say to all of this? He’s right in each and every aspect of these subjects.

Post Views: 529

Read more about phaedra parks Shemar Moore rhoa

Advertisement

You may also like
Kenya Moore Will Not Be Invited Back To RHOA; Will Kim Zolciak Replace Her?
11/13/2017
Kenya Moore And ‘RHOA’ Co-Stars Thrilled Shemar Moore Put ‘Shady’ Phaedra Parks On Blast
11/12/2017
RHOA’s Kim Zolciak Will Attack Nene Leaks If She Disses Her For Keeping The Dog That Bit Her Son
11/12/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *