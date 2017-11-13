Shemar Moore Admits He Kissed Phaedra After A Few Drinks

Shemar Moore doesn’t want to have anything to do with the recent rumors of him dating the former RHOA star Phaedra Parks. After Shemar previously set the record straight in a statement to E!, he took to Instagram to address new rumors saying that he doesn’t date black women and that he could be gay.

He was ready to answer any and all questions about his relationship status and sexuality, and as a consequence, the actor wrote, ‘Clap Back… 0 to 100 REAL QUICK!!! ….. Just in a mood and felt like running my mouth… let the comments and social media RIDICULOUSNESS….. BEGIN!!! …… this should be FUNNY!’

Shemar also spilled the tea on how he met Phaedra Parks, Moore said, ‘Phaedra Parks met her one time on a talk show a year ago. Flirted with her, kissed her, drank with her at the talk show. Took a picture with her at the talk show. Ain’t dating somebody I don’t know.’

A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on Nov 11, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Shemar also wanted to silence the rumors that kept saying that he is gay and possibly being involved with underaged boys, so he added, ‘No, I love women. I like women of all different shapes, sizes, and colors.’

Stunting on his haters Moore concluded with, ‘Excuse me while I live my life, make my paper and stay fine at 47.’ Well, what more can you say to all of this? He’s right in each and every aspect of these subjects.