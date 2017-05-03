FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

She’d Rather Be Alone! Inside Kim And Kanye’s Biggest Brawl!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/03/2017


Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala last night all by herself! Her rapper husband claimed the reason why he did not attend was “stress, an especially bad fight” but according to sources close to the clan, it was actually Kim’s decision to leave a particularly bad fight.

“Kim really cannot go anywhere with Kanye because they are not getting along at all. He is always trying to upstage her, and they are just not in a good place in their marriage right now,” the insider explained.

The source also added that the troubled couple has been fighting over their never-ending renovation of their mansion as well as over the reality star’s desire to have another baby and now, the quarrels are also related to Kim’s obsession with how her body looks.

Last week, the Kardashian was caught by the paparazzi while on vacation and pictures of her cellulite covered butt took the internet by storm.

Apparently, the star couldn’t take the body-shaming she experienced afterward and is now in complete “meltdown mode.”

Her desire to get more liposuction and cooling gel treatments in order to fix her flaws created more tensions between her and Kanye.

The rapper reportedly refuses to let her undergo any procedure. As fans may already know, the performer’s mother died because of plastic surgery.

Aside from her body image, another issue that is pushing Kimye apart is Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s extreme rating drop lately. The Kardashians’ life is pretty hectic, and they’re all stressed now! That kind of environment cannot be healthy for a relationship.

Do you believe that Kim and Kanye will divorce before the show gets canceled?

