She Had A Drug Den! Patton Oswalt’s Wife Died Surrounded By Drugs!

Even though she was a very dedicated mother and a talented crime writer, Patton Oswalt’s wife also had another side that not many people were aware of. Her darkest secrets included drug abuse, which was also what eventually led to her untimely death caused by a shocking overdose.

Michelle McNamara had her own private drug den in the family’s Los Angeles residency and she was always surrounded by a variety of harmful substances like: uppers, downers, painkillers, cocaine, and even an ecstasy-like drug.

Furthermore, according to her autopsy reports, the 46 year old had prescription bottles of Bupropion, an antidepressant, Cefdinir, an antibiotic, and Naproxen, an anti-inflammatory drug.

Also, there was a bottle that did not have a label and it was later discovered that it was filled with Xanax pills.

Her husband, Patton Oswald told the police that the pills belonged in fact to him.

While searching the luxurious home however, the officials found even more drugs, the worst being Legal X, a drug sold as an alternative to ecstasy!

The pill was hidden very well inside a small plastic bag which then was placed inside another larger bag inconspicuously. Furthermore, the pill was also marked with a lightning bolt.

Aside from the fore mentioned drugs, the police also discovered cocaine and levamisole, a dewormer for livestock often mixed with the hard drug, inside a small brown vial, also covered in a plastic bag.

In addition, the police officials also found painkillers oxycodone and hydrocodone, and Dextroamphetamine, a dangerous stimulant that can lead to psychosis and heart failure – these pills were not prescribed.

Michelle McNamara died because of a drug overdose and after discovery her huge secret stash we are no longer surprised that something this tragic ended up happening.

Now, her comedian husband of 11 years and 7 year old daughter are left behind to mourn her untimely passing.