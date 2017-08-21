FREE NEWSLETTER
Shaunie O’Neal Says Jackie Christie’s Family Drama Is No Longer Funny

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/21/2017
Shaunie And JackieSource: BET.com

It’s a common perception that the more dramatic, the better when it comes to reality television. Surprisingly, Shaunie O’Neal has a different perspective. Shaunie – who is the creator as well as the top producer for the reality series – says the drama between Christie and her daughter is getting ridiculous.

Even though we’re used to her kind of antics on the show, Shaunie finds it beyond what constitutes regular “crazy.”

CI reader will remember Jackie claimed not long ago she “made Basketball Wives” and it was because of her that the show had good ratings.

It’s just another part of her bombastic personality.

In a new sit-down with the organization, Vh1, Shaunie said she didn’t know about Jackie’s family problems until recently.

All she knew was from social media, and she avoids that stuff like it’s the plague.

She said, “I would be happy to never talk about Jackie’s family issues again. I didn’t come into this season wanting to talk about it. I felt like that was her business, and I chose to stay out of it.”

Shaunie went on to say Jackie brought up all of the drama voluntarily and it made her uncomfortable.

According to the ex-wife of Shaq – the legendary basketball player – Christie showed up with all kinds of pictures of her daughter, Ta’Kari, and she wanted to steer away from the topic because it’s not her business.

Shaunie thinks their feud is getting dark.

O’Neal claims she saw sides of Jackie and her daughter’s ongoing drama that was beyond what her expectations granted her. She even wanted Ta’Kari to come on to the show to defend herself against her mother’s accusations. But Jackie refused. Do you think O’Neal will fire Jackie because of the family-calamity? Let us know in the comment section below!

6 Comments

MB65
08/21/2017 at 11:39 pm
Reply

Jackie is entirely too old to be acting the way that she does. She and her family should seek family counseling for the sake of Ta’Kari.


Twana B Ware
08/21/2017 at 8:57 pm
Reply

I DON’T like how Jackie is acting. I believe the daughter because the other daughter is agreeing with her sister on several things. Jackie needs to just go be with her husband full time. Just my opinion


Jene
08/21/2017 at 5:13 pm
Reply

She should fire Jackie. Yes Yes Yes


Stephanie
08/21/2017 at 4:27 pm
Reply

Jackie needs to GO! Her ancient azz is too old to be acting the way she does. I’m embarrassed for her.

Poor Doug don’t know how he does it.


Tychinna D Pratt
08/21/2017 at 3:54 pm
Reply

In all seriousness, Jackie could really use some professional help with herself and her family issues. As much as we know Doug Christie loves his wife, the problem with that, is he allows her to believe that the BS she starts is ok. I see he runs for another state or country during taping the series to leave everyone else to deal with HER a**!! He need to get his head out of the clouds and own up to the MESSes she started. He may be her ONLY saving grace. Can I get an AMEN??!


gatorsmom52
08/21/2017 at 3:47 pm
Reply

she should because i’m really getting tired of Jackie’s Drama every week i really wonder what does her husband really think’s about the things that she does


