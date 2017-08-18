Shaunie O’Neal Reveals Jackie Christie Blocked Takari Christie From Coming To ‘Basketball Wives’: “Her Daughter Couldn’t Defend Herself”

Shaunie O’Neal is not only a fan favorite, but she’s also the reason why “Basketball Wives” is on the air. Now that the dramatic season of the show has come to an end, the mom and executive producer sat down with VH1 to give some insight on what went down behind-the-scenes of the reality show.

The majority of the season was dominated by the fact that Evelyn Lozada donated to Jackie Christie’s daughter’s GoFundMe to pay for her son’s medical care after a horrific daycare accident — which made Jackie seem like a bad mother and grandmother.

That one action set the mood for the entire season which was filled with accusations, fights and the destruction of friendships.

When asked if she ever thought about bringing Jackie Christie’s daughter, Takari Christie, on the show to explain her side of things, O’Neal said that she did ask if she could.

Apparently, it was none other than Jackie who is the blame for not having Takari at least make a cameo. Shaunie claimed that she was respecting Jackie’s wishes but she felt that “Her daughter couldn’t defend herself.”

If Takari was able to appear, it would have no doubt caused more trouble between the ladies; however, viewers would have definitely got more than Jackie’s and Evelyn’s stance on the situation between the mother and daughter.

Although Takari wasn’t physically present to take up for herself, she would watch the show every Monday night and either agree or deny with what was said via Instagram. The 27-year-old is releasing a memoir about growing up in the Christie family that was highly talked about on multiple episodes titled “Lights to Her Shadow.”

The dispute is still going on even though the season has ended. Jackie released a few screenshots claiming that she has a great relationship with Takari because they talk all the time.

The photo included multiple exchanges that the two had this year; including a “Happy Mother’s Day” text and one of Takari’s new baby news.

Takari fired back by revealing how negatively her mother reacted when she told her that she was going to be writing a book. Do you think that Takari should have been on the show?