FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
tamar braxton donald trump bernice burgos kanye west caitlyn jenner Gucci Mane harry styles khloe kardashian kim kardashian kandi burruss t.i. priscilla presley priyanka chopra selena gomez dorit kemsley javi marroquin kris jenner kailyn lowry amber portwood meghan edmonds colin jost tameka cottle drake
Home » Entertainment

Sharon Osbourne Says She Stands By Her Comments Regarding Kim Kardashian

Bridget Hill Posted On 09/06/2017
1
461 Views
1


Sharon OsbourneSource: DiarioLaPrensa.com

Love her or hate her, Sharon Osbourne is resilient! As CI readers know, Sharon recently came out to slam Kim Kardashian for her – what Sharon calls – false representation of feminism.

Although the comments were vicious as well as misguided and contradictory, some people on social media have expressed similar sentiments, defending her willingness to stand by her words.

As was previously reported by Celebrity Insider, Sharon said Kim Kardashian – who poses explicit pictures of herself in the name of feminism – denigrates the movement rather than uplifts it.

The Talk panelist, who is 64-years-old, claimed, “I don’t think what she does equals feminism.”

Sharon said she doesn’t think Kim baring her body for the whole world makes her a feminist.

However, she appeared to contradict her own words in the same sentence, as she acknowledged that Kim has done it on her own and has a terrific career, which is emblematic of the term, “empowerment.”

Be that as it may, Osbourne has stuck by her words.

She said it’s Kim’s decision what she does with herself.

Sharon isn’t “criticizing anybody for what they do with their own body,” but, some on social media can’t help but point to the glaring passive-aggressiveness coming from her comments.

Sharon says she’s not “putting her down at all,” and she has an “exquisite” figure, but she has to remember what she represents.

Osbourne said to the Telegraph earlier this week, “there’s nothing wrong with being a h*, but always remember what you are.”

Sharon isn’t the only talk show host to criticize the reality star and makeup mogul.

Sheryl Underwood – who serves as the co-host on The Talk – claimed Kim isn’t the best role model in the world, as it sends the wrong message to the young women across the nation.

Advertisement

Underwood asked the question: what if young girls decide this is the way they’re going to make it, by showing explicit images of themselves all over the internet?

Post Views: 461

Read more about kanye west kim kardashian kuwk Sharon Osbourne Sheryl Underwood the talk

Advertisement

You may also like
Did Taylor Swift Rip Off Kanye West’s ‘Yeezus’ Album’s Intro And Font?
09/07/2017
Khloe Kardashian Says She Regrets Filming Many Things Over The Course Of Her Reality Career
09/06/2017
Khloe Kardashian Admits To Heavy Alcohol Use: “I Was Probably Drunk While We Were Filming”
09/06/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Veronica Robinson
09/06/2017 at 9:20 pm
Reply

I agree with them both. This is not something I’d want my daughters to think it’s ok to show your body like that! There should always be a little mystery.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *