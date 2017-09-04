FREE NEWSLETTER
Sharon Osbourne Rips Into Kim Kardashian: “That’s Not Feminism! That’s Being A H**”

Ricki Mathers Posted On 09/04/2017
Sharon OsbourneSource: Cleveland

Sharon Osbourne has been known to speak what’s exactly on her mind during “The Talk” and off-camera in real life. The rocker ex-wife has a message for Kim Kardashian on the difference between being a feminist and just wanting to show off the goods.

Kim Kardashian claims to be a devout feminist, encouraging women and girls to speak out on the issues they feel strongly about, fighting to have the same rights as men, and the biggest lesson that she teaches time and time again is to be proud of your body.

Kardashian has shown exactly how proud she is of her body through the many nude photo shoots and barely censored Instagram posts that grace the internet multiple times a year — even during pregnancy!

Celebrities like Chloe Grace Moretz and Bette Midler have spoken out against the pictures explaining that they’re actually setting women back for the very thing they are fighting for.

At first, it seemed as though Sharon was on Kim’s side when she took to social media to post her own naked picture along with the caption: “[Kim] you inspired me! #liberated #thetalk.”

@kimkardashian you inspired me! #liberated #thetalk

A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on

But now it appears that Osbourne is losing her tune when she said: “Those girls live off their bodies, half of LA has been through them and everything they do from the sex tape to the plastic see-through dresses and the gym wear is about sex, not female progress. And listen: God bless them.”

The 64-year-old added: “If Kim wants to show off her body, fine. But that’s not feminism, that’s being a h**. And there’s nothing wrong with being a h**, but always remember what you are.” Yikes!

This comes after Sharon ripped into Kylie and Kendall Jenner after they used the likeness of Ozzy Osbourne and other iconic musicians without even asking permission from the families of those involved.

2017 has been a year where the popularity of one of the most famous clans of reality stars have been put on the spot for everything from appropriation to tone-deafness. The drama that has been surrounding them has brought down the ratings of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and the very new “Life of Kylie.”

Do you think that posting nude photos is a part of female empowerment?

