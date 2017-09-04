Sharon Osbourne Reveals Husband Ozzy Cheated On Her With Multiple Women ‘In Different Countries’

Sharon has decided to get candid about her husband’s cheating scandal. Ozzy Osbourne’s wife revealed that he had had affairs with many women in different parts of the world!

According to her, he cheated at least six times, as far as she knows.

‘Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse and then our cook… He had women in different countries. Basically, if you are a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you,’ Sharon said.

Back in May of 2016, Ozzy and his wife split following the news that Ozzy had been cheating with his hair stylist Michelle Pugh for a long time.

Sharon revealed that the way she found out about the affair was by mistake when he sent her a message that was supposed to be for his mistress.

At the time, the couple was just sitting on his couch together watching TV when she received a weird email from him.

When Sharon confronted him, he denied it but then it became clear he had messed up.

However, one year after they split and Ozzy was kicked out of their home, the pair reconciled and even renewed their vows!

Back in August of 2016, the man released an official statement regarding his cheating and revealed that he had been struggling with a sex addiction for years.

He confessed he was horrified of what his behavior has done to his family and expressed his gratitude towards his supporting wife.