FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Bambi Benson katie holmes kandi burruss howard stern blac chyna seth macfarlane joe giudice kendall jenner bella hadid cardi b t.i. kylie jenner serena williams barack obama kristen stewart margot robbie donald trump kim kardashian brielle biermann kevin hart angelina jolie wendy williams khloe kardashian
Home » Entertainment

Sharon Osbourne Reveals Howard Stern’s Secret AGT Salary, Admits She Was Jealous

Nick Markus Posted On 10/12/2017
1
2.8K Views
3


Sharon OsbourneSource: enstarz.com

Osbourne revealed all about Howard Stern’s huge salary back when he was still a judge on AGT. Sharon also admitted that she was quite upset the man got a higher wage than her.

On the newest episode of The Talk, the co-hosts talked about Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson’s feud and that is when the topic of being jealous came into discussion.

Apparently, the hosts think The Rock’s success made Gibson lash out.

Osbourne started by mentioning that no matter who you are, there will always be someone more successful, more popular, more in demand.

She went on to use as an example a personal experience that involved Stern getting paid way too much (in her opinion) to be part of America’s Got Talent judge panel.

Even though she had had the job for many years before the man, her salary was nowhere near his.

Back in 2011, Howard Stern became a judge on America’s Got Talent’s seventh season, replacing Piers Morgan.

The TV show also moved to Radio City Music Hall in order to allow Stern to continue his radio show as well.

Advertisement

Stern stayed as one of the judges until season 10 in 2015, when he left.

Post Views: 2,823

Read more about howard stern agt Sharon Osbourne

Advertisement

You may also like
Simon Cowell Terrified ‘Tiny Tots’ Are Taking Over AGT – Plans To Tweak Guidelines And Make It More Adult Friendly!
10/06/2017
Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She Quit Smoking Weed, The Reason Might Surprise You
10/06/2017
President Trump’s Past Comes Back To Haunt Him Again! This Time He Admits To Groping Melania In Public
09/29/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

Bob
10/12/2017 at 4:41 pm
Reply

Maybe because he is the king of all media and you are just a groupie.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *