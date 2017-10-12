Sharon Osbourne Reveals Howard Stern’s Secret AGT Salary, Admits She Was Jealous

Osbourne revealed all about Howard Stern’s huge salary back when he was still a judge on AGT. Sharon also admitted that she was quite upset the man got a higher wage than her.

On the newest episode of The Talk, the co-hosts talked about Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne Johnson’s feud and that is when the topic of being jealous came into discussion.

Apparently, the hosts think The Rock’s success made Gibson lash out.

Osbourne started by mentioning that no matter who you are, there will always be someone more successful, more popular, more in demand.

She went on to use as an example a personal experience that involved Stern getting paid way too much (in her opinion) to be part of America’s Got Talent judge panel.

Even though she had had the job for many years before the man, her salary was nowhere near his.

Back in 2011, Howard Stern became a judge on America’s Got Talent’s seventh season, replacing Piers Morgan.

The TV show also moved to Radio City Music Hall in order to allow Stern to continue his radio show as well.

Stern stayed as one of the judges until season 10 in 2015, when he left.