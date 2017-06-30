FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie Caitriona Balfe Matthew Perry brad pitt johnny galecki amanda bynes beyonce chelsea handler bill cosby Sienna Miller jaden smith ellen degeneres hilary duff nicole richie bella thorne mariah carey Kate Beckinsale amal clooney ashton kutcher Matt Rife carrie fisher
Home » Hollywood

Sharknado Star Tara Reid Opens Up About Her Personal Experiences With Social Media Bullying

Todd Malm Posted On 06/30/2017
0
254 Views
0


Tara ReidSource: FamousPeople.com

No one ever said that being a Hollywood celebrity protected you from mean-spirited bullies. Tara Reid can confirm that statement, as the star opened up in a new interview regarding body-shaming and dealing with social media trolls.

E! News caught up with the star and talked about what it’s like to deal with harassment.

When talking to Will Marfuggi, Tara explained, “bullying is such a big deal these days, and it’s something that resonates with me. In my life, I’ve had a lot of bullying, and I know what that feels like and how much it hurts.”

The star went on to explain the different types of harassment and intimidation that a person can experience.

She said, “today it’s so bad that people are committing suicide and overdosing.”

The issue is so close to the actresses heart that her upcoming movie will tackle the subject.

It’s titled Worthless, and she hopes it will teach viewers about bullying across the country.

She went on, “I think this movie could affect a lot of people and think twice before you have something negative to bully on someone. One word can change someone’s life.”

While Tara is busy on her many projects as of late, the neverending negative comments continue to get her down.

As CI readers may or may not know, Tara first came to the forefront in the late 90’s and early 2000’s with films like American Pie, The Big Lebowski, and Cruel Intentions.

However, her career came to a standstill after a few bad movies like Josie and The Pussycats and Van Wilder.

Not long after, media speculation began that she had several botched plastic surgeries.

Nevertheless, the star has remained strong.

Advertisement

She said, “I’ve felt bullying in my life. With media or press or just different things in my life. People always say I don’t eat. I eat all the time. They call me scary skinny. You’re my friend; everyone knows I eat more than anyone. I’m just a thin girl.”

Post Views: 254

Read more about Sharknado tara reid

Advertisement

You may also like
Tara Reid’s Father Dies Just Days After Christmas
01/02/2017
Tara Reid looks dangerously skinny in revealing Halloween costume
10/31/2016
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *