Shar Jackson’s Daughter Responds To The Allegations Of Abuse From Chris Massey

Bridget Hill Posted On 07/26/2017
Chris MasseySource: PopCulture.com

As CI readers know, former Moesha star, Shar Jackson, was recently hit with a court-ordered restraining order by Chris Massey, the father of her granddaughter. Chris claimed she was directly responsible for his young child having a “four-inch gash” on her forehead.

Chris said upon confrontation, the former child star told him she would “do whatever she wants.”

Apparently, the court was on Chris’ side because they granted the court mandate in his favor.

However, now that the news is out, Cassie responded regarding her daughter’s injury and said the accusations are false.

Shar hasn’t said anything on the matter herself just yet, but her daughter spoke out in her defense.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “I told myself this wasn’t worth my time, but it is now a legal issue. My mom has never laid a finger on my child, and my ex (Chris) is a despicable man for slandering her in a futile attempt to save face after his years of documented abuse.”

And while she appeared to continue to slam her ex for allegations of slander and libel, she told her followers to leave the matter alone, because her name doesn’t need to be dragged through the mud anymore.

A post shared by Cassalei Jackson (@cassalei) on

Her post continued, “Please stop harassing my mother, who has done nothing but protect me and try to get me to see the light where Christopher is concerned. I’ve filed reports against my ex (Chris) in the past, but I chose not to prosecute him because of my, perhaps naive, belief that he would change and be a better father to our daughter.”

Cassie concluded her statement by saying she hopes Chris is healed “through prayer.”

Despite Cassie’s claim of innocence, Shar Jackson is required now to stay at least 50 yards away at all times. Shar’s representative has vehemently denied the allegations made against her. It sounds like a tricky situation; we hope the pair can figure things out soon enough!

