Shar Jackson Publicly Addresses Situation With Chris Massey

We’ve heard the allegations from Chris Massey and the defense from Cassalei Jackson concerning a situation that went down with their daughter and her grandmother. However, this is the first time that Shar Jackson herself is speaking on the subject.

On July 24, actor Chris Massey was granted a temporary restraining order for Shar Jackson to stay away from 2-year-old Mariah Massey after her father went to pick her up from Jackson’s house in May and discovered a large gash on her forehead that the toddler claimed came from her nana.

When Chris confronted Shar, he claims that the star said she would do whatever she wants.

In a new video obtained by TMZ, Shar says it’s absolutely false, ridiculous, and disgusting that she’s being accused of these things.

The actress added that although she’s done everything to keep her cool, she’s furious and disgusted by what’s going on.

As for the cut that was found on Mariah’s forehead, the mom explained that it occurred when Cassalei and Chris were Facetiming — while she wasn’t even present.

Jackson’s denial is supported by the fact that she’s been a mother for a very long time and has never abused any of her children.

Massey, on the other hand, has been arrested for a domestic violence involving an incident with Cassalei in Las Vegas that she refused to press charges for.

In this case, Cassalei is taking up for her mother.

In an Instagram post, the mother of one wrote: “My mother has never laid a finger on my child and my ex is a despicable man for slandering her in a futile attempt to save face after his years of documented abuse.”

She went on to say: “I have filed reports against my ex in the past, but I chose not to fully prosecute him because of my, perhaps naive, belief that he would change and be a better father to our daughter.”

Whatever the case may be, we hope that this dispute can be settled quickly and peacefully for the sake of Mariah.