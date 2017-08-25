Shaquille O’Neal Allegedly Caught Cheating On Girlfriend With Ferrari’s Ex-Girlfriend After He Gets The Boot From “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta”

This is quite a predicament that legendary NBA baller Shaquille O’Neal got himself into. The basketball player was recently blasted by Blac Chyna’s ex-fling Ferrari’s baby mother, who goes by Bonita4Real. What a mouthful!

Shaq has been in a serious relationship with a woman named Laticia for over a year. The couple was recently photographed together for an event.

On August 23, Bonita posted that someone must have warned Shaq about her and that’s why he’s stopped talking to her. Bonita said that the multimillionaire was going to take the child that she shares with Ferrari to Disneyland for his birthday.

The woman went on to explain that she was basically going to recreate her entire identity so no one can connect her with the hashtag of her Instagram name before deactivating that account!

Fameolous was the first to report the incident; however, the 45-year-old all star contacted the blog to tell them that “no weapon formed against [him] will prosper.” Which pretty much sounds like he’s guilty (outside of the fact that Bonita released screenshots of her exchanges with Shaq).

Shaq who's currently dating @laticiaxoxo some how got caught up with @bonita4real but that ain't my business😌 A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolous__) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

It seems that Bonita was looking for a new celebrity to scam since Ferrari was kicked off of “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” before he even appeared!

That’s right, all of the drama between him, Rob Kardashian, and Blac Chyna landed the rapper a spot on the show. Ferrari ruined it by bragging about his new role to TMZ.

A producer from “LHHATL” contacted Bonita to say that he is no longer going to be on the show because of his inability to keep a secret.

It looks like Bonita will have to find someone else to help her climb the social ladder.

One person who would be able to confirm that Shaq isn’t done with his play boy ways is his ex-wife and “Basketball Wives” star Shaunie O’Neal. The married couple ended up getting divorced because of his infidelities.

Advertisement

What do you think about this unpredictable drama?