Shaq Takes Kyrie Irving’s Side On His Flat-Earth Theory

Have you ever driven Coast to Coast and wondered why aren’t you going up and down at a 360-degree angle if the Earth is round? Well, Shaq has. Lakers’ former center joins the club of basketball players who believe that the Earth is flat.

Cleveland Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving was the first NBA player to confess his flat-Earth beliefs, saying that it’s hard to comprehend and believe that we’re rotating around the sun, with all planets rotating and aligning on specific dates.

This is exactly what happened during the All-Star break, and everyone was sure Kyrie is joking, they’re here to have fun and laugh.

But Irving firmly insisted on his position this past week, before giving details about a dream in which an ex-teammate came to him in to say goodbye.

And the 24-years old point guard isn’t alone in his quest to convince the entire world that the Earth is flat! Denver Nuggets wing Wilson Chandler and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green endorsed Irving’s flat-Earth theory, explaining that NASA’s photos of the planet from space can be easily faked.

Ok, now even we are starting to questions these guys…

The situation was so ridiculous that commissioner Adam Silver had to address it in his annual state-of-the-league address at the All-Star Game, suggesting that Kyrie was actually dropping some hints, talking about the fake news in the country.

Next, speaking about Irving’s flat-Earth theory on his podcast, Shaq gave a response that let a lot of people speechless. The 45-years old former basketball player said that he drives around America all the time and all that gravity talks and theories aren’t convincing him at all. Shaq then dropped the “bomb,” rhetorical asking “You mean to tell me that China is under us?”

For those who don’t know, O’Neill has a degree in education from Barry University in Miami, Florida.