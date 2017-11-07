Shannon Beador’s Split From David Not So Nasty? ‘RHOC’ Stars Reunite After Abuse Charges Go Public

It has been a rough few weeks for Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador. Court documents revealed that her husband David Beador was arrested and charged with spousal battery back in 2003. Then, just a few days later the couple of 17 years announced that they were getting a divorce. But, just because they have split doesn’t mean they can’t do things together for the sake of their family, and they reunited over the weekend to attend a football game with their daughters.

The Beador’s are big USC Trojan football fans; and, according to People Magazine, over the weekend Shannon posted a picture on Instagram of herself, her soon to be ex, and their 16-year-old daughter Sophie attending a game. She added the caption, “Go Trojans! Still a family outing!”

Go Trojans! ✌️❤️✌️❤️ Still a family outing! 🏈🏈🏈 And for those that have negatively commented, it’s all about my kids. Have a nice night. A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Nov 4, 2017 at 7:56pm PDT

The negative comments immediately started to roll in, but Shannon responded by saying that it was all about her kids. Besides, Sophie, the Beador’s also have 13-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Adeline.

Shannon told People that she filed for divorce about a month ago because she felt alone in her marriage, and both parties have to be willing to keep the family together. But, that wasn’t happening in her relationship with David.

Reunion Season 12. Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day. 😘 And a huge thank you to my cast mates and fans who are lifting me up with their love and support! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Oct 29, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Fans will remember that during season ten, Shannon revealed that David had cheated on her. They tried to save their marriage with counseling and even had a vow renewal ceremony. But, it just wasn’t enough to save the relationship. Just last month Radar Online reported that Shannon filed a restraining order against David back in 2003 after police arrested him on spousal abuse charges. He ended up serving three years of informal probation before prosecutors dropped the charges and the court dismissed the protective order.

This was quite the revelation, because fellow RHOC cast member Vicki Gunvalson had made allegations of domestic abuse against David, saying she could prove it with pictures and text messages, But, the couple vehemently denied Gunvalson’s claims, and Shannon said she gained 40 pounds due to the stress of the situation.

Now, Gunvalson feels vindicated, and the 55-year-old confronted Shannon during the taping of the reunion last week.