Shannon Beador Rips Vicki Gunvalson Over Claims That Her Husband David Abuses Her Following Hospitalization

Beador claims that her husband David never abused her, despite her recent hospitalization. However, in the latest Real Housewives of Orange County episode, she did admit that he cheated on her.

On Friday, the reality TV star was rushed to the hospital after blood started gushing from her nose as well as from her left eye.

Apparently, it was a reaction to the dry weather.

Co-star Vicki Gunvalson has another idea about what happened, however.

The woman claimed David beat his wife up!

Meghan King Edmonds was the one who informed Beador about the fact that Gunvalson claimed she has pictures and text messages as proof of the abuse.

How did 53-year-old Shannon shoot back? By slamming Gunvalson once again for her alleged involvement in her ex Brook Ayers’ cancer fakery.

But the man has reportedly denied Gunvalson was involved in his lies.

‘They faked a cat scan. They faked chemotherapy records. I do not want to see any texts that she comes out with because it is not going to be real,’ Beador said.

Judge, who is close with Beador also slammed Gunvalson, saying that she always says she has proof but she never actually proves anything.

Edmonds went on about her conversation with Gunvalson, asking her why she’d spread such a rumor about David abusing Shannon.

The woman did not back down, however, and insisted that he actually did hit her.

Advertisement

And while Beador did not deny that he may be a cheater, she said he definitely is not a hitter.