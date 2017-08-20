Shannon Beador Lying About Weight Loss? ‘RHOC’ Reportedly Spotted Looking Heavier Than Ever

Shannon Beador says she has lost fifteen pounds since filming concluded for Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County. But new photos show that Beador hasn’t shed any weight over the past six months. Is Beador lying about her weight loss?

Celebrity nutritionist and trainer Charlene Ciardiello examined the photos and believes that Beador hasn’t lost any weight since gaining 40 pounds last season.

The images show Beador in a loose blouse that was clearly meant to hide her bloated figure. Beador admitted that she got up to 175 pounds when production began and Ciardiello thinks she still weighs the same, if not more.

“After looking at these new photos it is blatantly obvious that Shannon is lying,” she explained. “Shannon weighs exactly the same. In the new photos, she is at least 175 pounds. At 5’5” that is not healthy and can lead to a number of health issues.”

Ciardiello believes that Beador’s weight struggles could be the cause of stress from the show and her strained marriage. As fans will recall, Beador’s husband, David, cheated on her back in 2015 and was the subject of abuse rumors throughout Season 11.

Whatever the causes, Beador has nobody but herself to blame for her poor diet and exercise.

Always a fun dinner with @tamrajudge and @eddiejudge the love birds! ❤️ @watergrill Amazing restaurant! 🙌 A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Shannon Beador, of course, has painted a different picture on the show. Early this season, she blamed Vicki Gunvalson for her weight troubles. Beador claimed that Gunvalson’s rumors about her husband last year created undue stress on her life and spawned her poor eating habits.

Ciardiello, however, thinks that Beador needs to take responsibility for her actions and get her diet under control.

Beador recently slammed Gunvalson for talking about her weight struggles with Kelly Dodd. In her official Bravo blog, Beador called Gunvalson a bully and thought it is funny how Gunvalson wants to punish her for not being a good friend.

Although Beador has taken some responsibility for the weight issues, she clearly hasn’t gotten over Gunvalson’s actions last season.

On the latest episode of RHOC, Beador and Tamra Judge were forced to play nice with Gunvalson during Meghan Edmonds’ “sip and see” party. The two ladies spent the entire night avoiding Gunvalson and bashed her after the party was over.

Advertisement

Gunvalson did the same on the ride home with Dodd, and it’s clear their drama is far from over.