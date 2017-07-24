Shannon Beador Breaks Down Over Plus-Sized Body During Nearly Naked ‘Before’ Photo Shoot: ‘I Don’t Even Recognize Myself’

In a new clip from Real Housewives of Orange County, Shannon Beador had to strip down and show off her 40-pound weight gain. It seems like the experience was too much for her and the reality TV star broke down while doing it.

As she entered the fitness facility, Dr. Tim Ramirez asked her how she was doing, and the woman bitterly replied that she was ‘large.’

‘I am ready to lose the weight. I pretend it is normal how much weight I have gained in a year,’ she added.

Beador then explained she put on weight because of the stress caused by Vicki Gunvalson claiming that David Beador beat her.

Dr. Ramirez told Beador she has to stop letting things affect her emotionally in a negative way so much if they were to work together on her weight loss.

‘The last time I weighed in with Dr. Tim I was 134 pounds,’ Beador confessed as she stepped on the scale.

She was apparently used to being between 118 to 120 pounds.

The doctor told Beador she weighed 172 pounds, and 40 percent of her body was fat.

‘It is the stuff that kills people… [you are] sprinting to diabetes. Sprinting to cardiovascular disease,’ he warned.

Beador was shown breaking down about the results in the confessional and stated she was never more than a size four in her whole life.

The star was visibly upset about how she let herself down.

When she proceeded to take her shirt off to take before photos in just a sports bra and leggings, the celebrity broke down again.

Shannon confessed she did not even recognize herself in the mirror.

Advertisement

Do you think Beador will manage to lose the extra weight and be happy about her body once again?