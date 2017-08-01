Shannon Beador And Nemesis Kelly Dodd Make Up After Huge Fight? – ‘You Know, Stranger Things Have Happened’

Shannon Beador and her nemesis Kelly Dodd got into yet another huge fight, complete with food wars and weird boozed-up arguments. However, we have learned that there may still be hope for the rivals!

During a dinner at The Quiet Woman, ironically enough, the two reality TV stars were quite noisy as they argued.

Not only that, but the fight soon escalated into a plate throwing war!

Dodd and Beador ended the night more feverish than ever.

Beador stormed out of the hotspot, livid and dazed but also with plenty of regrets.

‘I am embarrassed by the way I acted in the last episode at The Quiet Woman. I had not seen her [Dodd] for six months, so the fact that we were filming, it just was not what I expected. I was just kind of panicked…And it was my last hurrah, so I had had a cocktail or two, so I just talked about the weight. I do not know how many times I said, ‘It’s the weight!’ I said it over and over again. Ugh, humiliating! But I said it, I will own it and take responsibility,’ the star stated.

As fans may already be aware, Dodd and Beador have been feuding for months, and so, Shannon showing up unannounced threw off the other housewife.

Their long war worsened when Dodd called Beador mean in a Real Housewives of Orange County episode.

Beador talked about how Dodd always likes to push her buttons and that she gets excited because of their arguments, adding that she is nothing like that.

In fact, Shannon apparently beats herself up for several days after because she hates arguing.

As of making up with her rival someday, the diva seemed full of hope: ‘You know, stranger things have happened. Leaving The Quiet Woman, I thought there is no way this is every going to be patched up. But it might.’

