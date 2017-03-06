Shannen Doherty Spotted At Hollywood Event Looking Healthier

Shannen Doherty seems to be a lot healthier lately.

On Saturday, the Beverly Hills 90210 star went to a Hollywood gala radiating health after she completed chemotherapy and put cancer behind her.

The brave actress won the fight with cancer!

On March 4, Doherty, who is an animal lover, hosted the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation’s First Annual Gratitude Gala at Hollywood’s W Hotel.

As fans already know, the 45 year old has been seen in public a lot more lately, sporting a short pixie cut as her dark locks growing back are a sign of beating cancer. She looks a lot healthier than when she lost her hair completely.

The actress kept her fans posted about the strenuous process of regaining her good heath and posted often on social media as a form of reassurance for those worried as well as support for those who are going through something similarly as horrible.

Doherty even had to go through reconstructive surgery!

During the gala focused on protecting animals and saving dogs from the food trade across Asia, the actress was cheerful and energetic.

The actress mostly known for her iconic role as Brenda on 90210, sported an all black outfit and mingled with the other guests chatting happily with everybody.

Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and later on, the cancerous cells spread to her lymphatic system.

During her battle with cancer, the actress was always open about her disease and she even revealed during an interview that she’s had a mastectomy.

Last year, Doherty’s husband Iswarienko filed a lawsuit against their former business managers, claiming that the firm mishandled the actress’ affairs prior to her breast cancer diagnosis, which ultimately wrecked their love life.