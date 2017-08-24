Shania Twain Say’s Brad Pitt Didn’t Impress Her Much

In a new interview, Shania Twain opens up about the origination of her song, “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” It’s a classic country music track with a sexy video where she’s hanging out in a leopard-print-leotard in the middle of a desert.

In the track, Shania says, “Ok, so you’re Brad Pitt / That don’t impress me much…”

When talking with Billboard at a Spotify HQ event, she opened up about a previously unrevealed side of the story.

According to the legendary Canadian country-music singer, the song was about nudes she saw of Brad Pitt which were featured in 1997’s Playgirl magazine.

She said, “I remember when I had a girlfriend visiting me, and it was near Christmas, and we were baking cookies.”

The singer was writing a new album, and a scandal had just broken out between Brad and Gwyneth Paltrow – who he was dating at the time.

A photographer famously jumped over a fence and was on their property illegally so he could take nude photos and then sell them for top dollar.

We have to remember, this was during the period when Brad was the biggest celebrity in Hollywood, even more so than today!

Back in 1997, the photos were all the rage according to Twain, but she wasn’t impressed at all by the pictures.

Her song was off of her album, Come On Over, which was released in November of 1997, just three months after Pitt sued Playgirl for illegally obtaining the photos and publishing them.

Advertisement

Twain went on to say she wasn’t making fun of Brad Pitt; he was just a naked man. Take away his celebrity status, and it’s just a handsome guy; not a big deal. Everyone made a big fuss over it, but at the end of the day, Brad is just a human being like anyone else.