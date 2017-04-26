FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
blake shelton simon cowell katie price queen elizabeth lil wayne kylie jenner Chris Soules Heath Ledger kourtney kardashian abby lee miller Dr. Luke brie larson scott disick T.I. chris pratt maksim chmerkovskiy brittany dejesus rihanna apollo nida gwen stefani mel b
Home » Entertainment

Shania Twain Praises “True Gentleman” Blake Shelton!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 04/26/2017
0
0


shania twainSource: whiskeyriff.com

According to Shania Twain, Blake Shelton is a “true gentleman.”

Advertisement

On Monday, the 51-year-old singer joined The Voice to advise the contestants, and she was welcomed with open arms by all the jury panelists, especially by Blake Shelton.

About her experience meeting the country crooner, Shania said: “He is just really sweet and kind. He was very nurturing and caring and welcoming to me … a true gentleman.”

She then, of course, added a few nice words about the rest of the team as well, saying that they were all welcoming and made her feel like at home.

The singer also explained that she was not only impressed by how the judges made her feel but also by the contestants’ warm welcome as well.

She mentioned that because they are so grateful to work with people with experience in showbiz, they are always excited and positive, and open minded.

All in all, they created the perfect work environment for her.

Shania also revealed that she would love to join the show as a permanent advisor, but unfortunately, the timing was never right.

Now that she experienced such a great workplace she is going to just “move in,” whether the production likes it or not!

Blake’s girlfriend and co-judge on the show also stated that she had a great time with Shania and that listening to her iconic old songs brought back sweet memories.

“It’s been Shania week for me. I can’t wait for the new record because I can’t wait to hear what [she has] to say.”

We are glad they had a good time together and that the contestants got to work with an icon like Shania.

Advertisement

Would you like to see her on The Voice as a permanent panelist?

Post Views: 0


Read more about blake shelton Shania Twain

You may also like
Blake Shelton Says He Understands People Who Think He Is Out Of Gwen Stefani’s League!
04/25/2017
Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani React To Media Fascination With Their Couple
04/25/2017
Expecting A Baby? Blake Shelton Opens Up About Gwen Stefani’s Pregnancy Rumors!
04/25/2017
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *