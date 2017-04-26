Shania Twain Praises “True Gentleman” Blake Shelton!

According to Shania Twain, Blake Shelton is a “true gentleman.”

On Monday, the 51-year-old singer joined The Voice to advise the contestants, and she was welcomed with open arms by all the jury panelists, especially by Blake Shelton.

About her experience meeting the country crooner, Shania said: “He is just really sweet and kind. He was very nurturing and caring and welcoming to me … a true gentleman.”

She then, of course, added a few nice words about the rest of the team as well, saying that they were all welcoming and made her feel like at home.

The singer also explained that she was not only impressed by how the judges made her feel but also by the contestants’ warm welcome as well.

She mentioned that because they are so grateful to work with people with experience in showbiz, they are always excited and positive, and open minded.

All in all, they created the perfect work environment for her.

Shania also revealed that she would love to join the show as a permanent advisor, but unfortunately, the timing was never right.

Now that she experienced such a great workplace she is going to just “move in,” whether the production likes it or not!

Blake’s girlfriend and co-judge on the show also stated that she had a great time with Shania and that listening to her iconic old songs brought back sweet memories.

“It’s been Shania week for me. I can’t wait for the new record because I can’t wait to hear what [she has] to say.”

We are glad they had a good time together and that the contestants got to work with an icon like Shania.

Would you like to see her on The Voice as a permanent panelist?