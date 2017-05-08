Shameless Barbra Streisand Shouts Out Hillary Clinton Despite Bill Clinton Affair Scandal!

Barbra Streisand is doing her best to end her feud with Hillary Clinton. The singer tried to bury the hatchet during a recent New York concert.

The Clintons attended Streisand’s concert, and she could not help but shout out “our groundbreaking first lady, senator from New York, Secretary of State, and the winner of our country’s popular vote, Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

The audience applauded and cheered for Hillary despite the fact that she ended up losing the presidential election in front of Donald Trump.

Streisand went on to reveal that Hillary’s latest interview made her “thrilled to hear you describe yourself as an activist citizen and part of the resistance.”

However, Barbara’s admiring words towards Hillary confused the fans who know about her cheating scandal with Bill Clinton in 1993.

Streisand has always been a huge supporter of the Democratic Party and even sang at their galas.

But everything exploded out of proportion when she slept overnight at the Lincoln Bedroom in 1993 while Hillary was away, taking care of her dying father.

Afterward, they “spent three hours roaming the house… and Barbra spent the night in the Queen’s bedroom, on the second floor near Clinton’s private quarters.”

Rumors say that after Hillary had returned the next day, she and Bill had a monster fight.

The next day, the man was spotted sporting a huge scratch on his face.

In addition, Hillary banned Streisand from the White House, fearing that she may be targeting her husband.

Barbra told her friends that her fears were “silly, ” but according to sources close to Hillary, she has never forgiven or forgotten!

Is Barbra trying to fix things between them?