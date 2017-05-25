Shamed Phaedra Parks Plans TV Comeback After ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Firing

Despite the fact that Phaedra Parks was shamefully fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality TV star has no plans to leave showbiz for good. According to a source close to Parks, the 43-year-old mother of two will star in an episode of USA’s Big Star Little Star alongside her 7-year-old son Ayden. However, she will not just pocket the earnings but donate the earnings to charity!

After appearing on the show, the star is reportedly going to focus more on her own nonprofit organization for children.

“Phaedra is currently working on her Phaedra Foundation,” one insider revealed, adding that she will also put her free time to good use and work more on her house.

“She’s starting the renovation process for the $1.9 million dollar mansion she bought last October.”

The reality TV star’s new giving and the charitable image is quite far from her reputation on the latest season of Real housewives of Atlanta.

As fans may already know, Parks was even fired from the show after being caught in a huge lie involving Kandi Burruss and Porsha William.

Phaedra shocked everybody when she stated that 41-year-old Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker planned to spike Williams’ drink after a wild night and then take her to their home for non-consensual sex!

Because of that, the production team considered the woman had to be axed from the show!

But recently, insiders on the set of the hit show revealed that there might have been another reason they fired Parks.

Apparently, it was because she didn’t bring in too much money anymore and she also refused to discuss her divorce from Apollo Nida or open up about her secret dating life – topics which could have made her appear more interesting on the small screen.

Advertisement

Are you excited to see where Phaedra Parks’ career goes on from here?