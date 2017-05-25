FREE NEWSLETTER
Shamed Phaedra Parks Plans TV Comeback After ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Firing

Nick Markus Posted On 05/25/2017
phaedra parksSource: pinterest.com

Despite the fact that Phaedra Parks was shamefully fired from Real Housewives of Atlanta, the reality TV star has no plans to leave showbiz for good. According to a source close to Parks, the 43-year-old mother of two will star in an episode of USA’s Big Star Little Star alongside her 7-year-old son Ayden. However, she will not just pocket the earnings but donate the earnings to charity!

After appearing on the show, the star is reportedly going to focus more on her own nonprofit organization for children.

“Phaedra is currently working on her Phaedra Foundation,” one insider revealed, adding that she will also put her free time to good use and work more on her house.

“She’s starting the renovation process for the $1.9 million dollar mansion she bought last October.”

The reality TV star’s new giving and the charitable image is quite far from her reputation on the latest season of Real housewives of Atlanta.

As fans may already know, Parks was even fired from the show after being caught in a huge lie involving Kandi Burruss and Porsha William.

Phaedra shocked everybody when she stated that 41-year-old Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker planned to spike Williams’ drink after a wild night and then take her to their home for non-consensual sex!

Because of that, the production team considered the woman had to be axed from the show!

But recently, insiders on the set of the hit show revealed that there might have been another reason they fired Parks.

Apparently, it was because she didn’t bring in too much money anymore and she also refused to discuss her divorce from Apollo Nida or open up about her secret dating life – topics which could have made her appear more interesting on the small screen.

Are you excited to see where Phaedra Parks’ career goes on from here?

9 Comments

Sonya
05/25/2017 at 3:37 pm
Reply

The whole show is fake ….reality is not reality….I bet one of the producers ask her to lie…..reality needs to stop


Valorie
05/25/2017 at 1:54 pm
Reply

Phaedra Parks really messed up with that big old lie I hope everything goes well for her and her kids God please forgive her for her sins


Patty
05/25/2017 at 1:48 pm
Reply

Cudos2u Phaedra. Everyone doesn’t have to stoop in the gutter to get a storyline if you wanted your personal business to be personal they go for what you know. You are a phenomenal woman I feel they were all jealous of you. Because you didn’t put your business out there they really couldn’t tell what was really going on with you and they said that Time After Time. Congratulations to all that you do and you will be accessed no matter where you are my prayers are with you always I appreciate to see positive women with morals everybody slipped and gets back up sometimes that’s not nail her to the Cross when everybody else has slipped and slide and got away with look at candy she slept with a married man but that’s okay isn’t it. Produce a child from. She’s finally got a man that will stay with her now she’s acting like she holier-than-thou good riddance Phaedra run as fast as you can and don’t look back.


JERNELL BARBOUR
05/25/2017 at 11:00 am
Reply

I hope kandi sues the HELL out of fake and phony phaedra.


Lona Walker
05/25/2017 at 7:46 am
Reply

Iam over it she is gone time for her to move on.


Kennetta
05/25/2017 at 7:35 am
Reply

I like her and all the other women on show but Patricia parks did wrong putting out a lie like that
That’s something u don’t do.


Foxy
05/25/2017 at 6:10 am
Reply

Kandi mom did a lot of lying and the women died. All of them lie. Pheadra made the show.


Renee Bush
05/25/2017 at 6:08 am
Reply

Not excited 😒


Tj
05/25/2017 at 5:39 am
Reply

Kandi”s mom told lie after lie but it’s ok!!


