Shame On You Matt Lauer And Megyn Kelly: NBC Fails Victims Again After Slanted Corey Feldman Coverage

Less than a month after NBC buried the Harvey Weinstein story that Ronan Farrow ultimately brought to the New Yorker, the network is under fire again for their coverage of the Corey Feldman child sex abuse scandal. On Monday, October 30, 2017, both Matt Lauer and Megyn Kelly interviewed Feldman about allegations he has repeated for decades regarding a pedophile ring he states abused him and best friend Corey Haim. Instead of focusing on the nature of the allegations, the two separately grilled Feldman for his $10 million fundraiser to self-produce and direct a movie that will depict his abuse.

Both Matt and Megyn urged Feldman to publicly name the abusers, an act Feldman won’t do without the assistance of legal counsel due to California’s statute of limitations.

However, anyone who has read Corey Feldman’s autobiography or has listened to his interviews can reasonably deduce all six of the offenders he has named, most likely in less than twenty minutes.

As Feldman continues to draw media attention during the height multiple Hollywood sex abuse scandals, it is likely over the next week or two, the names will be peppered throughout social media networks.

Instead of showing support and compassion to a victim of child sexual abuse, both Matt and Megyn grilled Corey Feldman as if they were prosecutors putting him on trial.

Corey Feldman has given enough information regarding the abusers’ characters and roles in Hollywood for anyone to figure out who they are. Additionally, the pseudonyms he gave them in his book Coreyography are phonetic variants on their real names, and he has even stated the names of the movies that he has worked with his abusers.

And many are online, talking about the alleged abusers on various social media networks.

Additionally, Corey Feldman told the names to detectives in 1993, but to no avail. After 24 years, Corey Feldman has the right to use his creative talents to produce a movie that tells his personal story of abuse and survival.

No one has the right to cast judgment on a victim of childhood sexual abuse and try to dictate the most appropriate way to tell the victim’s story.

If Megyn Kelly or Matt Lauer had done the work of a journalist before interviewing Feldman, they would have deduced the names of each alleged abuser as quickly as the majority of social media users have and continue to do so.

Once again NBC has dropped the ball by failing to tell the story of victims and instead tried to silence them. Corey Feldman is the victim of child sexual abuse and unlike some of the women in the Harvey Weinstein case, he never received a civil settlement for his abuse.

He hasn’t received money for a silence clause but has done everything he can to not only expose his abusers but protect himself from a failed statute of limitations law that only continues to victimize those who’ve been abused.

If Corey Feldman wants to raise money to create a movie that depicts his experiences at the hands of predatory pedophiles who abused him, who has the right to question him?

In both interviews, Corey Feldman had to speak over Matt and Megyn and politely ask them to let him finish speaking while he explained the purpose behind his truth campaign.

What did you think of the interviews? Are you like countless others who were able to determine whom Corey’s alleged abusers are by the comments he has made?

Are you going to donate to his Truth Campaign and do you want to see the movie when it is completed?