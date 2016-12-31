Shakira’s Son Shows Off His Singing Chops

Shakira and her partner Gerard Pique have a singer in the making.

The center-back for FC Barcelona, took to social media Wednesday to share an adorable video of himself and his 3-year-old son, Milan.

In the video posted to Instagram, the father son duo are seen singing his soccer team’s traditional song, “1899.”

The proud poppa captioned the video with lyrics from his teams chant. The words roughly translate to “In 1899 the club I carry in my heart was born.” the lyrics honor the year FC Barcelona was founded.

Our favorite part of the video is when Milan stops singing and asks his dad to join him.

1899, neix el club que porto al cor… #fcbarcelona A video posted by Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) on Dec 28, 2016 at 7:52am PST

The couple who began dating in 2010, welcomed Milan in 2013. Their second son Sasha, arrived in January of 2015.

Last month the family all traveled to Barcelona, Spain for the Estrella Catalan Sports Awards where Pique was being honored.

The singer also recently took time off work to take care of her youngest son Sasha who was sick. “Thank you all for the support,” she tweeted.

Her latest video for the single ’Blackmail,’ is receiving more than 7 million visits a day, with 61-million views this week.

The video was the most watched music video on YouTube last week and is well on its way to securing the top spot again this week.