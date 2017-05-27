Shakira Reveals Why She Would Never Return To ‘The Voice’ Again!

The last time Shakira appeared on The Voice was three years ago when she was a coach on the popular talent show. But although fans of both the singing competition and of the star have been waiting these past years for her to return, it looks like they might never get their wish.

But at least we finally got an explanation!

Shakira has decided to open up about her time on The Voice and explained why she’s not planning to do it again.

But don’t worry about it, it’s not because she had a hard time on the show!

In fact, the reasons are very simple – she is super busy with creating music again, and it is hard to be too far away from her family.

“Right now, [I am] back into making music, and I am gonna be going on tour pretty soon at the end of the year. I miss all that.”

She did not forget to praise the show and the cast, saying they were fun to work with and that she misses them.

Despite that, she has no intention to ever go back.

Aside from her career, Shakira has been focusing on her kids, 4-year-old Milan and 2-year-old Sasha.

She confessed that compared to her mission as a mother, music is more of a hobby.

“That is why I enjoy making this album so much because now my work is being a mom.”

But even though making her new album El Dorado turned out to be such a pleasure, at first, the mother of two admitted she felt guilty to “abandon [her] role as a mother.”

Have you listened to Shakira’s latest album?