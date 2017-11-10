Shakira Postpones Four More Tour Dates As She Remains On ‘Vocal Rest’

Shakira took to social media yesterday to inform her many followers that she decided to postpone four more world tour dates because of her vocal issues. In a lengthy letter the singer told everyone that even though she’s been focused on recovery from her strained cords, it was all in vain.

Shakira explained that medical specialists had advised her to remain on vocal rest for a little while more despite the fact that the singer was really hoping she could make it to her Paris concert today.

The superstar was supposed to start her world tour with a concert in Germany on Wednesday but couldn’t perform due to her strained vocal cords.

Now, she explained that she’d also have to reschedule today’s and tomorrow’s Paris performances as well as the November 12 performance in Belgium, and the November 14 one on the Netherlands.

‘At the moment I am concentrating on a full recovery to be able to share with you all this show that I have so enjoyed preparing and of which I’m very proud. I am anxious to get back on stage and be at 100% for all of you. Again, I thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for all the support you have shown me these days and which has helped keep me afloat in what has been a difficult time. God willing we’ll see each other soon for the kickoff of my tour. Sending all my love and gratitude, Shakira,’ she concluded her tweet.