Shakira Postpones Entire ‘El Dorado World Tour’ After Suffering A Shocking Vocal Cord Hemorrhage: ‘My Nightmare Continues’

Today, Shakira took to social media to tell her fans even more heartbreaking news. The Colombian singer posted a message in both English and Spanish in which she announced that her entire tour has been postponed until next year!

The star talked about the long months of preparing for her El Dorado tour and that, no matter how dedicated she was, just a few days prior to her first few concerts, her health made it impossible for her to perform.

Shakira then told her fans that she had suffered a hemorrhage on her right vocal cord!

‘Unfortunately, the hemorrhage does not appear to have reabsorbed, and my nightmare continues.At the moment I find myself in a difficult battle as I try to recover fully. With a heavy heart, I must announce that I find myself obliged to postpone my European tour until 2018, to allow my body several weeks, dedicated to my complete recovery,’ the woman announced.

She went on to say that she is ‘pained’ by the fact that she will not be able to perform the entire month, much to the disappointment of those who did pretty much the ‘impossible’ to get tickets.

As you may already be aware, earlier in the month, Shakira announced that she would have to postpone a few dates from her world tour but remained optimistic she’d be able to return to the stage after just a few days of resting.

Sadly, that turned out to not be the case. We hope the singer will get well soon!