Shakira Ditches Her Iconic Blonde Locks: ‘Redheads Have More Fun’

Nick Markus Posted On 07/30/2017
shakiraSource: hiffingtonpost.com

Shakira has a new look! The 40-year-old gorgeous diva ditched her golden locks in favor of some fiery ones and took to social media yesterday to share the new look!

‘Redheads have more fun. On the set of Perro Fiel with @nickyjampr,’ Shakira captioned one Instagram photo showing her alongside singer Nicky Jam.

As fans who keep up with the star may already be aware, Shakira and Nicky Jam are currently filming the music video for their collaboration ‘Perro Fiel,’ which is featured on her new album, El Dorado.

Aside from the pic with Nicky, the singer also shared a second photo showing off her new hair color.

Although the celebrity’s trademark hair has been blonde for the longest time, this is not the first time she dyed it red.

Back in 1999, the natural-born brunette sported red locks before making her cross-over to English-language music and becoming a blonde.

Earlier this month, Shakira and Chris Martin performed together at the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany.

The Coldplay star surprised the audience with his Spanish language skills, singing along to Shakira’s songs, ‘Me Enamoré’ and ‘Chantaje.’

Besides working on her new music video, Shakira is also getting ready to go on her El Dorado World Tour, her first tour in almost six years.

The singer’s performances kick off November 8 in Cologne, Germany, and wrap February 10, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Back in May, Shakira also opened up about her new Spanish music and the sexy inspiration behind ‘Me Enamoré.’

It looks like the star has a lot more in store for us and we are looking forward to it!

Are you a fan of Shakira’s new hair or do you prefer her blonde locks?

