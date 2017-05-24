‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Asa Soltan Slams “Abusive” Co-Stars In Shocking Tell-All Book!

Reality star Asa Soltan is opening up about which co-stars got “physical” with her, and she is not holding anything back! The woman has recently written her first tell-all book, Golden: Empowering Rituals to Conjure Your Inner Priestess, and there she revealed how she feels about the Shahs of Sunset cast.

“I always tried to see the best in MJ [Mercedes Javid], but after consistently giving our friendship my all in the face of continuous gossip, I had to protect myself by taking my distance,” Soltan penned.

She went on to talk about her friendship with MJ and how during season 5 it grew completely “dysfunctional.”

Apparently, it has been like that for a long time, and the trust was lost because of all the “backstabbing” MJ allegedly did.

Soltan also explained how another friendship on the show, this time with GG Gharachedgahi fell apart as well.

This time, her claims were even more concerning. The new mother stated that GG was straight up abusive towards her for years!

“She called me names, and she even got physical with me at one point,” Asa wrote.

She then explained that although many people seeing her behavior wondered why Asa kept GG in her life, she felt like GG lashing at her was a result of personal problems and suffering that had nothing to do with her.

She felt compassionate and so never pushed her away.

Apparently, now that they spent more time with each other behind the cameras, they are in a “beautiful place.”

She also grew closer with Mike Shouhed despite his cheating scandal.

Asa gave him space and told him she was there if he needed her.

Finally, she also mentioned Reza, revealing that they weren’t always the best of friends.

“Reza and I have known each other for a while, but we weren’t always so close. Reza and I don’t agree on everything…we’re very different people. But we have a soul connection,” the book read.

Did you suspect any of Soltan’s confessions? Were you shocked about what she claimed in her new tell-all memoir?

Advertisement

Let us know by cruising down to the comment section!