Home » Movies

Seth Rogen And Billy Eichner Set To Play In Lion King Remake

Todd Malm Posted On 04/25/2017
Seth Rogen and Billy EichnerSource: Youtube.com

It’s all about the Disney Live-Action movies these days. An upcoming Lion King live-action remake is to be set forth in motion soon, and Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner are currently in negotiations for playing a role in the film.

It’s one of the most highly anticipated live-action movies. The two actors are scheduled to play the classic characters; the flatulent warthog and an amusing meerkat, who were first made famous in 1994.

Neither of the men has commented officially on their casting, but fans are already super excited about their favorite comedians coming to the big screen to portray the famous Disney characters.

Eicher and Rogen will be starring alongside Donald Glover, who will play the role of Simba and James Earl Jones will play Mustafa, Simba’s father!

Shortly after it was revealed Glover’s name was to be included in the casting of the live-action remake, the actor tweeted, “I just can’t wait to be king #Simba.”

The film is set to be released in theaters on July 19th, 2019.

The movie’s director, Jon Favreau, celebrated the news on Twitter by sharing a unique Lion King emoji.

Lion King has to be one of the most famous films of all time, certainly in terms of animated movies.

Favreau opened up about his approach to the new production, saying he was more than aware of the level of love out there for the original film and he hopes to pay tribute to the old characters while at the same time make new additions.

Fans are wondering how exactly The Lion King will be a live action film rather than animation. The Jungle Book had humans in the movie, but Lion King doesn’t.

Taking into account the director’s previous success and his production skills, it looks like he might be able to make it work!

