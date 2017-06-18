FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Seth Rogen beyonce gal gadot angelina jolie bill cosby jennifer aniston brad pitt michael jackson drew barrymore jimmy giannopoulos Emmy Rossum Ansel Elgort amal clooney bella thorne diane keaton benji madden lindsay lohan nick loeb bobbi kristina brown courtney love george clooney
Home » Hollywood

Seth Rogan Just Realized He Is Blocked By Rob Schneider On Twitter And He Has No Clue Why

Todd Malm Posted On 06/18/2017
0
0


Seth RogenSource: BOOMsbeat.com

Seth Rogen is hitting back at a fellow comic, Rob Schneider, who appeared to have blocked the comedian on Twitter. On Saturday, Rogen – who has almost six million Twitter followers – posted a screenshot of Rob’s account which showed that the Real Rob star had blocked him.

The 35-year-old was left confused by the whole ordeal, and tweeted, “What the f–k?!”

According to Seth, there was no prior beef between the two men, and the social media slight was uncalled for.

Shortly after he posted the initial message showing that Rob blocked him, he screenshotted an image from Schneider’s television show, Real Rob, which center on his life living with his wife Patricia, a TV producer.

When referring to Schneider’s sad expression while sitting with his wife and daughter, Rogan wrote,  “why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family?”

Seth isn’t the only one to pick on Schneider!

Kumail Nanjiani hopped onto the Twitter-beef-train saying to Seth, “you’re missing some gold,” along with a screenshot of Schneider’s tweet declaring CNN as “fake news.”

Rob didn’t respond to Kumail Nanjiani, however, he did respond to Rogen.

He wrote, “Dear @SethRogen, I’ll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You’ll be back in buddy! Potentially yours again, Rob.”

Though Rogen did not retort yet, Schneider tweeted once more that he had unblocked him, and he jokingly urged the comic to celebrate the news with him.

Advertisement

He wrote, “Dear Seth, you are officially UNBLOCKED! Go celebrate 2Nite with some close friends. But be on your best behavior from now on! ILOVED”TheEnd.” Schneider went on to write three more tweets saying he enjoyed meeting Franco and James truly was a “dreamy” guy.

Post Views: 0

Read more about Seth Rogen james franco Rob Schneider

Advertisement

You may also like
Seth Rogen And Billy Eichner Set To Play In Lion King Remake
04/25/2017
Lionsgate seals the deal for yet another movie
09/12/2016
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *