Seth Rogan Just Realized He Is Blocked By Rob Schneider On Twitter And He Has No Clue Why

Seth Rogen is hitting back at a fellow comic, Rob Schneider, who appeared to have blocked the comedian on Twitter. On Saturday, Rogen – who has almost six million Twitter followers – posted a screenshot of Rob’s account which showed that the Real Rob star had blocked him.

The 35-year-old was left confused by the whole ordeal, and tweeted, “What the f–k?!”

According to Seth, there was no prior beef between the two men, and the social media slight was uncalled for.

Shortly after he posted the initial message showing that Rob blocked him, he screenshotted an image from Schneider’s television show, Real Rob, which center on his life living with his wife Patricia, a TV producer.

When referring to Schneider’s sad expression while sitting with his wife and daughter, Rogan wrote, “why does he seem so appalled to be sitting with his own family?”

Seth isn’t the only one to pick on Schneider!

Kumail Nanjiani hopped onto the Twitter-beef-train saying to Seth, “you’re missing some gold,” along with a screenshot of Schneider’s tweet declaring CNN as “fake news.”

Rob didn’t respond to Kumail Nanjiani, however, he did respond to Rogen.

He wrote, “Dear @SethRogen, I’ll unblock you if I can meet James Franco. You’ll be back in buddy! Potentially yours again, Rob.”

Though Rogen did not retort yet, Schneider tweeted once more that he had unblocked him, and he jokingly urged the comic to celebrate the news with him.

He wrote, “Dear Seth, you are officially UNBLOCKED! Go celebrate 2Nite with some close friends. But be on your best behavior from now on! ILOVED”TheEnd.” Schneider went on to write three more tweets saying he enjoyed meeting Franco and James truly was a “dreamy” guy.