Seth Meyers Is Bringing ‘The Munsters’ Back To Life On NBC

Five years after NBC’s previous attempt, comedian and Late Night host Seth Meyers is working to revive The Munsters as a new primetime comedy series. The new version will be written and produced by Jill Kargman, who created Bravo’s Odd Mom Out.

The new single-camera half-hour comedy Munsters show will move the family to modern day Brooklyn, where they will struggle to fit in with the hipster lifestyle surrounding them.

Kargman apparently came up with the idea and then teamed up with Meyers when she learned the Munsters rights were at Universal Television and Meyers had a development deal at NBC.

In 2012, powerhouse producer Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, American Gods) created a new version of The Munsters called Mockingbird Lane.

Jerry O’Connell, Portia de Rossi, and Eddie Izzard starred in a pilot directed by Bryan Singer, but NBC passed on the series and aired the pilot as a Halloween special instead.

The original Munsters series aired for two seasons on CBS from 1964-1966, although later success in syndication led to multiple revivals.

Munster Go Home was a theatrical movie produced in 1966 immediately after the series aired, primarily to introduce the characters to foreign audiences.

In 1981, NBC aired a TV movie called The Munsters’ Revenge, which reunited most of the original cast and was intended as a pilot for a possible new series.

The Munsters Today was a syndicated series that aired from 1988 to 1991 and featured a new cast where the Munster family found themselves waking from a 20-year slumber.

In 1995 and 1996, FOX aired two new Munsters TV movies, both with different casts; Here Come the Munsters featured cameo appearances from original cast members.

Keenan Ivory, Shawn, and Marlon Wayans signed a deal with Universal in 2004 to create a big screen Munsters movie. Despite the casting of Rose McGowan as Marilyn Munster, the film never came together and the Mayans eventually moved on.