Serena Williams Talks About Her Life Since Being Pregnant

Serena Williams has been all over the headlines recently for the pregnancy with her fiancé Alexis Ohanian. With that being said, not all of the rumors are true!

E! News had an interview with the tennis champion, and she answered a lot of questions about her pregnancy, her health, and when she plans to return to the courtside.

While many women have a difficult time dealing with being pregnant, Serena revealed she has been fortunate and has enjoyed her experience thus far.

She explained, “I have been fortunate, and I have had a really good pregnancy, and everything has just been perfect. Sometimes I am walking in my house, and I’m like, ‘I like being pregnant.’ I never thought I would say that. I am definitely [the type] that enjoys it.”

Williams boasted that she hadn’t experienced the unusual pregnancy cravings, and she is kind of sad about it!

She remarked, “I don’t have the cravings. So I am little disappointed with that. But I am good with it because I feel like, maybe If I had the cravings. I would have a tougher pregnancy.”

In fact, the tennis player has been able to improve her health since she first became pregnant with a baby.

“I have just been trying to eat healthily and stay fit and eating healthier than I normally do. It’s pretty backward,” Serena said, noting that her diet includes “lots of greens, plenty of vegetables” and getting her amino acids through “either fish or different types of nuts and seeds.”

With all that being said, nutrition isn’t the only ting that helps her be at the top of her game.One of the most important factors is getting a great sleep. It almost seemed like the tennis player was doing an advertisement for Tempur-Pedic because she raved about her mattress. Nevertheless, the tennis player won’t be back on the court for quite some time.