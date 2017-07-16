Serena Williams Slays In Form-Fitting Grey Dress Showing Off Baby Bump

Serena Williams looks beautiful with her growing baby bump. The pro tennis player took to social media this weekend to share with her followers a series of selfies.

The 35-year-old future mommy showed off her big belly in a form-fitting gray dress and simply slayed the Internet.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jul 16, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

[email protected] sunglasses @priverevaux got me like Woahhhh. I am wearing The Conquistador. I really needed them today! Thanks love,’ the sports star captioned one of the photos.

As fans may already be aware, Serena Williams, won the Australian Open earlier this year.

But we later found out that she did it when she was eight weeks pregnant!

Williams is expecting her first child with her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and the two are enviably happy together.

Ohanian has even revealed that he is planning to take a parent leave when the baby is born in order to completely focus on being a good father and also to be there for his fiancée.

There is no doubt that Williams and her fiancé are a match made in heaven and they are very lucky to have one another!

We are also certain they are going to make great parents.

Last month, Serena followed in the footsteps of icons like Demi Moore and showed off her naked baby bump on the cover of Vanity Fair. You go, girl!

What do you think of Serena William’s pregnancy fashion?