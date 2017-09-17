Serena Williams Shows Off Post-Baby Weight Loss As She Slips Back Into Jean Shorts 2 Weeks After Giving Birth

We are not exactly surprised the pro tennis player is already back to her fit state after giving birth to first baby, daughter Alexis Jr.! As in everything else, the woman put a lot of effort and showed determination to cut the pregnancy weight and get back into shape.

The 35-year-old successful career woman and now new mother of one, took to social media to show off the results of her working out.

‘Back in my jean shorts [two] weeks,’ Williams captioned her mirror selfie.

Source: snapchat.com

In the said photo, Serena is in a pair of jean shorts and a black and white tank top and she looks in top shape already!

As those who keep up with the sports star on social media may be aware, Serena Williams and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian welcomed baby daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., a couple of weeks ago and the baby is already a star online!

The 34-year-old dad created their child her own Instagram account, and in no more than three days she got 35,000 followers!

In some pics, the baby wears cute onesies – one saying ‘Smart and Strong like my Mama’ on the front has been a fan-favorite.

Indeed, we are sure the little Alexis Jr. will grow up to be a strong woman like her mommy.