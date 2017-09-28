FREE NEWSLETTER
Serena Williams Shows Off Already Fit Post-Baby Body Less Than A Month After Giving Birth – Check Out The Pic!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 09/28/2017
serena-williamsSource: vanityfair.com

Serena Williams looks amazing and in shape already, not even one month after welcoming her baby daughter with Reddit co-founder fiancé Alexis Ohanian. The tennis pro took to social media to share a mirror selfie in which she showed off her post-baby figure while rocking simple black shorts and a graphic t-shirt.

As fans of the sports legend are certainly aware, it’s been almost a month since Serena gave birth to her first child – daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Williams did not caption the Insta selfie but is there even a need to do that?

She oozed confidence in the photo, showing that she is both a proud mommy and a beautiful woman and that sort of attitude cannot be conveyed through words as best as the pic can speak for itself.

The tennis champion has been addicted to showing off and talking about her bundle of joy on social media ever since she welcomed her and the star is well aware she has a ‘problem.’

‘I am having a hard time posting about anything that doesn’t involve Alexis Olympia or something to do with her,’ she tweeted.

Most recently, the new mom shared with her followers an adorable photo of the baby ‘flexing her muscles’ while wearing a onesie that read ‘Smart and Strong like my Mama.’

Alexis Jr. was born on September 1 and she’s the pair’s first child.

1 Comment

Summerlyn Watts
09/28/2017 at 8:28 pm
Reply

She’s beautiful..

Congrats


