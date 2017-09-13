Serena Williams Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Daughter And Reveals Name, Says She Faced ‘A Lot Of Complications’

Serena Williams’ baby girl is the cutest baby ever! Today, the tennis champion took to social media to share an adorable and sweet video that she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian made while she was still pregnant, the last part introducing the child to the world.

She also shared with her fans the first ever pic of the baby, almost two weeks after the happy pair welcomed her.

‘Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.,’ she captioned the cute photo, adding that she was named after her daddy.

Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. You have to check out link in bio for her amazing journey. Also check out my IG stories 😍😍❤️❤️ A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

In addition to the happy news, the sportswoman also revealed that she had some pregnancy complications and that she had to stay in the hospital for a week after going into labor.

‘So, we are leaving the hospital after six, seven days. It has been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl.’

To hype everything up, Serena posted a photo featuring her and her fiancé, asking her followers if they are ready in the caption before finally sharing the photo of the baby.

Williams also revealed that she has just started to organize and decorate the daughter’s nursery.

Apparently, it’s been difficult for her to finish it fast as she tried to choose only neutral colors.