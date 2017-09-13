FREE NEWSLETTER
Serena Williams Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Daughter And Reveals Name, Says She Faced ‘A Lot Of Complications’

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/13/2017
Serena Williams’ baby girl is the cutest baby ever! Today, the tennis champion took to social media to share an adorable and sweet video that she and her fiancé Alexis Ohanian made while she was still pregnant, the last part introducing the child to the world.

She also shared with her fans the first ever pic of the baby, almost two weeks after the happy pair welcomed her.

‘Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.,’ she captioned the cute photo, adding that she was named after her daddy.

In addition to the happy news, the sportswoman also revealed that she had some pregnancy complications and that she had to stay in the hospital for a week after going into labor.

‘So, we are leaving the hospital after six, seven days. It has been a long time, but we had a lot of complications, but look who we got — we got a baby girl.’

To hype everything up, Serena posted a photo featuring her and her fiancé, asking her followers if they are ready in the caption before finally sharing the photo of the baby.

Williams also revealed that she has just started to organize and decorate the daughter’s nursery.

Apparently, it’s been difficult for her to finish it fast as she tried to choose only neutral colors.

3 Comments

Patricia Brown
09/13/2017 at 7:10 pm
Reply

Congrats to Serena and her fiance on welcoming their baby girl. I’m happy that they’re both doing well…♡♡♡


Lilian Abiodun
09/13/2017 at 11:34 am
Reply

Congratulations Serena Alexis on the birth of our adorable daughter. May God Bless her and keep her under His Banner always. Amen


Rosie Gomez
09/13/2017 at 11:32 am
Reply

I love serena williams Iam so happy for her and baby she is so cute


