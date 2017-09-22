Serena Williams Shares Another Cute Photo Of Baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian And Her Eyes Are Wide Open

Serena Williams posted another picture of baby Alexis Olympia Ohanian and this time around her eyes are wide open.

However, what is striking in the photo is the fact that Williams is the one with her eyes closed this time around.

In the photograph, both mom and daughter show off their muscles.

While the tennis champion star is trying to catch some sleep and cuddling a teddy bear, baby Olympia is yawning and flexing her tiny biceps.

It is presumed that Williams’ fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, is the one who took the intimate photo.

The picture has received beautiful comments such as the ones selected below: “This warms my heart. What beautiful photo.” “Olympia is already flexing her muscles like her mommy. How cute is that.”

In a recent interview, Williams revealed that she will go back to playing tennis three months after giving birth to her first child.

And she plans to win, win, win.

The legendary athlete said: “If anything, this pregnancy has given me a new power. I used to think I would want to retire when I have kids, but no. I am definitely coming back [to tennis]. Walking out there and hearing the crowd, it may seem like nothing. But there’s no better feeling in the world.”

Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it's sleepless, we call our startups our "babies," we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them — but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy. A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

She gave more details about her plan by saying: “It is the most outrageous plan. I just want to put that out there. That is, like, three months after I give birth. I am not walking anything back, but I am just saying it is pretty intense.”

Williams went on to say that if she is not beating all of her competitors, she will retire from the game.

The mother of one revealed: “In this game, you can go dark fast. If I lose, and I lose again, it is like, she is done. Especially since I am not 20 years old. I will tell you this much: I will not win less. Either I win, or I do not play.”

Adorable! #SerenaWilliams and her baby love #AlexisOhanianJr! [Follow us @hamptonblunetwork] A post shared by Hampton Blu Network (@hamptonblunetwork) on Sep 22, 2017 at 8:12am PDT

But, rest assured that Williams is enjoying motherhood. She recently penned an emotional note to her mother and revealed how much she has been inspired.

She wrote: “I don’t know how I would react if she has to go through what I’ve gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day.”

Those were touching words.