Serena Williams Pregnant With Her First Child – Alexis Ohanian Is A Happy Man – See Cute Baby Bump Picture

Dylan Fisher Posted On 04/19/2017
Serena Williams PregnantCredit: Getty

Serena Williams is pregnant with her first child and here is the adorable baby bump picture to prove it.

Just minutes ago, Williams took to Snapchat where she revealed that she is 20 weeks along in her pregnancy.

The tennis legend, who is also known as a big fan of Beyonce, is engaged to mogul and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

The photo features Williams in a bright yellow bathing suit that reveals her tiny baby bump.

Close sources to Williams have confirmed that she is indeed pregnant, but her rep has declined to comment at the moment.

If Williams is 20 weeks along, that implies that she was pregnant when she won the Australian Open for the 23rd time in January, she is indeed a superwoman.

A few months ago, Beyonce’s BFF was on the popular networking site to announce that she was engaged to Ohanian – she was around four weeks into her pregnancy.

The couple had been dating for only 15 months before Ohanian proposed with a massive diamond ring.

The 35-year-old tennis player shared this sweet poem in December that read: “I came home. A little late. Someone had a bag packed for me. And a carriage waited. Destination: Rome. To escort me to my very own ‘charming.’ Back to where our stars first collided. And now it was full circle. At the same table we first met by chance. This time he made it not by chance. But by choice. Down on one knee. He said 4 words. And I said yes.”

Mr. Ohanian replied in a comment: “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

In January, she beamed about her future husband by saying: “He’s incredibly — a really nice person. I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”

The reactions to Williams’ pregnancy on social media have been epic.

Here are a few tweets:

Congrats to the couple!

