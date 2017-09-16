FREE NEWSLETTER
Serena Williams’ Newborn Daughter Adorably Flexes Her Muscles In ‘Strong And Smart Like My Mama’ Pic

Nick Markus Posted On 09/16/2017
Serena Williams’ new addition to the family, baby girl Alexis Jr. seems to be as strong and independent as her mommy already! The 35-year-old sports star and her loving fiancé and baby daddy Alexis Ohanian took to social media to proudly share a pic of their bundle of joy on Friday. The baby seemed to be asleep, but also, the fact that it looked like she was flexing her muscles was amusing to the parents.

The pic that features Alexis Jr. showing off her ‘bulging muscles’ while slaying a cute navy onesie that reads ‘Smart and Strong like my Mama’ was simply captioned ‘Biceps.’

As fans of the tennis pro may be aware, the baby girl was born on September 1 and is Ohanian and Williams’ first baby together.

Serena first shared a photo of her child with the world on Wednesday.

For the first time ever, her followers were able to see Alexis Jr., and not only on her mom’s Instagram account but also on her own!

‘Thinking about mommy and daddy 🏃🏿‍♀️👨🏻‍💻,’ the happy parents captioned a snap of their newborn wearing a yellow onesie and sleeping soundly.

Earlier in the week, the couple shared a very special video in which they celebrated the addition to the family, but Williams also revealed that she had a few complications while giving birth.

Fortunately, it was nothing extreme, and both she and her new daughter are now very healthy.

All is well when it ends well, right?

Debbie Dunn
09/16/2017 at 11:41 am
Congratulations!!! Little Mama. She is a beautiful baby. Good Luck to you and your little family..


