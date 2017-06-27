Serena Williams Goes Almost Nude On The Vanity Fair August Cover

Six-month pregnant and still sexy! Serena Williams posed almost naked for the August 2017 cover of Vanity Fair. The magazine released the photos on Tuesday and Serena looks fabulous.

Celebrity shooter Annie Leibovitz, who also shot Demi Moore nude when she was pregnant, was the one that made these incredible pics. We’d like to take you back in time and remember that Moore’s famous photo graced the cover of Vanity Fair in 1991.

Now, 26 years later, it’s the 23 grand slam winner who poses with her body adorned with a belly chain under her pregnant bump. She’s shown in profile and her hand covers her breasts.

Must read article. Link in bio A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 27, 2017 at 6:20am PDT

The 35-year-old athlete talked in the interview for Vanity Fair about how she discovered she was pregnant and how her relationship with Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, is working out.

Williams revealed that she learned she was expecting a baby just before the Australian Open, which she won, and that wasn’t something she or her boyfriend had planned.

As a matter of fact, when she saw the positive pregnancy result on the stick, Serena went through some emotions that never occurred even on the court. She actually went out and bought five more tests, just to be sure.

How did Ohanian find out she was pregnant? Well, she surprised him with a paper bag filled with six positive pregnancy tests.

Serena also said in her interview that she’s waiting to find out the baby’s gender, but she invites all her fans to a guessing game.

Advertisement

Although she’s busy with her pregnancy and all it involves, Williams is somehow in a scandal with John McEnroe, who said Serena would be ranked around No 700 in the world if she played in the men’s game. She responded by asking the former tennis player to respect her and her privacy as she’s trying to have a baby.