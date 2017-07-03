Serena Williams’ Fiance Alexis Ohanian Will Take Parental Leave To Take Care Of Their Baby Once It’s Born!

Reports say that the Reddit co-founder will be taking a parental leave after Serena Williams gives birth to their baby! Alexis Ohanian does not mind being Mr. Mom starting with this fall when the tennis player is expected to welcome their baby.

‘At Reddit, it is important for us to support men and women when they are welcoming a new member to the family, and so we have a pretty generous parental leave policy. I will be taking off for six weeks myself and trying to do the best job possible as a new dad, a first-time dad. We want to break that stereotype that the men work and the women take care of kids. We want to give that opportunity to everyone,’ Ohanian stated.

As fans of the sportswoman may remember, Williams announced her pregnancy back in April by posting a photo of her growing baby bump on Snapchat.

The proud future mommy also flaunted her pregnant belly by posing naked for the cover of Vanity Fair.

At the end of last year, the tennis player got engaged to the tech millionaire, and they seem really happy!

Soon after the engagement was announced, the in-love pair went to Mexico for a babymoon to remember.

The mogul and loving fiancé gushed about Williams by explaining that she is great at many things and that she is certainly on her way to becoming a great mother as well!

