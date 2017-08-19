FREE NEWSLETTER
Serena Williams’ Fiance Alexis Ohanian Reveals Her Unusual Pregnancy Cravings

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 08/19/2017
serena williamsSource: bravotv.com

Reddit co-founder and Serena Willaims’ fiancé Alexis Ohanian took to social media yesterday to post a video of him shopping at night for his pregnant significant other. However, it looks like the tennis player doesn’t have the usual weird cravings expectant mothers have, such a pickles and ice cream.

The dad to be revealed his fiancée’s healthy cravings!

I was told there would be late-night cravings. 😒😒😒 🌽🥒🥕

A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on

Williams is trying to keep her diet healthy and clean even now.

It is safe to say her pregnancy needs are not common at all.

According to some speculations, the type of cravings a mother to be may be an indicator of the baby’s sex.

The couple is yet to reveal that information officially, but the Reddit co-founder did tell Jimmy Kimmel this month that he and Williams think it’s a baby girl.

‘She won the Australian Open while pregnant. She remarked that she feels it has to be a girl because everything that little baby went through and handled like a champ – only a woman could be strong enough to take on,’ the loving fiancé said.

The tennis champion is set to welcome her and Alexis’ baby at the beginning of September.

But despite the fact that she is ready to pop any day now, the woman hasn’t stopped her active lifestyle.

She’s been playing tennis, attending a Mariah Carey concert and even organized a cool, 1950s themed baby shower!

The sports star is keeping busy!

When do you think Williams will give birth to her first child? Are you surprised she craves such unusual food?

